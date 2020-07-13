Mark Kelly Pushing More Background Checks, Gun Seizures in Arizona

Democrat Sen. challenger Mark Kelly is campaigning on background checks and gun seizures as he tries to unseat pro-Second Amendment Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ).

Kelly’s wife, Gabby Giffords, was shot by an attacker in Tucson on January 8, 2011. That attacker acquired his gun via a background check, yet Kelly is campaigning to expand the point-of-sale opportunities to conduct background checks, with his campaign website suggesting such checks “keep kids and communities safer.”

Again, his wife’s attacker passed a background check for his gun, as has nearly every mass shooter of recent memory.

Where is the safety background checks are supposed to deliver?

Kelly is also campaigning on gun seizures. The campaign website states that he plans to “reduce mass shootings and suicides by allowing families and law enforcement to ensure dangerous individuals and people in crisis don’t have access to firearms.”

Another aspect of his platform would result in the forfeiture of Second Amendment rights for persons fitting certain categories.

This marks a stunning departure from Arizona’s proud pro-Second Amendment tradition. Just last year, Guns & Ammo magazine listed Arizona as the most gun-friendly state in the Union.

