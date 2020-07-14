The San Fransisco Police Department has launched an investigation into death threats targeting conservative radio icon Michael Savage, which included threatening language against President Donald Trump and the first family, Breitbart News has learned.

Savage, 78, has received two threats in the last seven days — one by postcard to his San Francisco home on July 10 and the second via Guerrilla Mail, an email address service where received emails are deleted after one hour.

Savage has posted photos of the postcard threat to social media, which reads with redactions: “On the road to xxx Mike could get hit by road ragers. Your sister. P.S. enjoy your xxx clerk coughed on.” The radio host has since directed his over 200,000 Twitter followers to send tips and/or other information to tiplinethreat@gmail.com. The postcard was sent using a non-profit stamp.

SAVAGE THREATENED WITH COVID CONTAMINATION AND CAR WRECK-ANYONE KNOW WHO SENT THIS? EMAIL TIPS/INFO TO: tiplinethreat@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/nchGzLArhc — Michael Savage (@ASavageNation) July 10, 2020

In a telephone interview with Breitbart News, Savage said an anonymous individual replied to his appeal for information on July 13, emailing a death threat containing antisemitic, violent, and sexually explicit content. The email also contained threatening language directed at President Donald Trump and his children.

Savage provided a copy of the email:

(***WARNING – EXPLICIT LANGUAGE***)

Subject: die motherfucker die WOULD YOU JUST SHUT THE FUCK UP you fascist pig jew. We havent forgotten bout you jew. You thought we were gone but no we been watching and you been sloppy I know you been back to Aliotos jew you think I forgot about it noo I was going to send some ricin there or leave a bomb under a table but I need to get you FIRST and dont think I forgot them either. Im going to get you I SWEAR i am going to get you your done Im goin to make you hurt jew the way your fascist orange tiny dicked criminal imposter in the white house does all the kids he keeps in cages. Im going to come up behind you and shoot in the back so you cant move arms and pig legs and then while you are laid out screaming in the dirt Im gonn grab you by that hair and smash your skull against that concrete over and over while you scream until you stop jew and empty your skull on the pavement. We’ll get your dogs and wife too set them on fire to atone for your hate. Your days are over fucker just weight and our people are going to get Trump and his daughter and kids to just wait and see they will never be safe we will jump when they least expect and catch it all on video for the world. peopple will CELEBRATE they death to just wait. but i just cant wait to watch you die and shut that big mouth FOR GOOD

Asked if he was concerned for his safety, Savage said that while threats are par for the course if you’re a high-profile conservative in the media, he’s never received such a profane and twisted note in his over two decades in radio.

Savage said the culprit falsely claimed the radio host had recently dined at Alioto’s Restaurant, despite the Chinese coronavirus pandemic and a heart attack that has kept him away from the Sicilian-influenced seafood eatery for over nine months. “Alioto’s has been closed since Covid struck,” he noted. “It’s been open for over 90 years and been through two world wars, though it may not survive California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s lockdowns.”

“This is nothing new,” Savage then said of the threats. “Hitler used some of the sickest people in Germany to kill Jews. There are legions of people attacking people, just look at the protests we see today. They are turning the country into a burning cinder.”

“First, they go for the free speakers, then the First Amendment and on to the Second Amendment,” the radio host added. “It doesn’t happen overnight. The key is to silence the opposition akin to insurgencies like we saw in South Vietnam during the war.”

Savage — dubbed the “Godfather of Trumpmania”– then warned a defeat for President Trump in November’s presidential election could spell doom for America.

“A Biden presidency would be the end of this country,” he judged.

As of Wednesday, Savage said San Fransisco police haven’t circled back with any concrete leads, though directives have relayed the threatening language targeting President Trump and his children to the U.S. Secret Service. Savage added he personally notified members of the president’s “inner circle” of the email.

The San Fransisco Police Department declined to comment on the matter.

In March 2017, Savage was reportedly assaulted by a man “yelling insults” upon leaving a Marin County restaurant.