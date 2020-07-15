Donald Trump Defends Armed St. Louis Suburban Couple

President Donald Trump defended an armed couple in St. Louis, Missouri, after they appeared outside their home with guns to defend their property from rioters.

“These people were standing there, never used it and they were legal, the weapons,” Trump said, predicting the couple would have been badly beaten and their house destroyed without taking action.

The president appeared appalled Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner announced an investigation into Mark and Patricia McCloskey after they stood in front of their house displaying their firearms as hundreds of protesters entered their community.

“Now I understand somebody local, they want to prosecute these people. It’s a disgrace,” Trump said.

St. Louis police seized McColskey’s semi-automatic .223 caliber rifle on Friday after executing a search warrant of their home.

Trump commented on the story during an interview with Townhall.com’s Katie Pavlich. He defended the couple for executing their Second Amendment rights in the state of Missouri.

“They were going to be beat up badly if they were lucky. If they were lucky,” he said. “They were going be beat up badly and the house was going to be totally ransacked and probably burned down like they tried to burn down churches.”