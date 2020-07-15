Donald Trump Poses with Goya Beans and Cookies in the Oval Office

President Donald Trump further promoted Goya products on Wednesday, posing with several items on the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

The president published the photo on his personal Instagram account.

The picture was posted after critics piled on his daughter Ivanka Trump for breaking White House ethics laws by posting a photo on Twitter while holding a can of Goya beans.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

“If it’s Goya, it has to be good,” Ivanka wrote, adding in Spanish, “Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”

The United States Office of Government Ethics requires that White House officials not use their positions to endorse any organization, product, service, or person.

Both Trumps attempted to show support for Goya after CEO Robert Unanue appeared last week and praised President Donald Trump for his leadership, prompting Democrats and the left to call for a boycott of the popular Hispanic food brand.

In response, Republicans and Trump supporters rose up to show their support by purchasing large quantities of Goya food products and posting images of their support on social media.

“Goya Foods is doing GREAT,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Wednesday. “The Radical Left smear machine backfired, people are buying like crazy!”