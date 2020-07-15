In Georgia, Donald Trump Announces Rule to Speed up Infrastructure Approval

President Donald Trump announced in Georgia Wednesday that he would expedite the federal environmental permitting process for infrastructure projects.

The president visited a UPS airport hub in Atlanta, Georgia, to announce the rule, noting that it would help speed up the expansion of 1-75 and enhance the Port of Savannah.

“Today’s action is part of my administration’s fierce commitment to slashing the web of needless bureaucracy that was holding back our citizens. I’ve been wanting to do this from Day One, and we started it on Day One,” Trump said.

Trump kicked off the process to modernize the National Environmental Policy Act early in his administration, speeding up infrastructure projects.

“This is a big deal,” Trump said. “This is front-page all over this country.”

Georgia Republicans joined the president for the event, including Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, Sen. Kelly Loeffler, and Sen. David Perdue.

The final rule issued by the administration will cut down the environmental approval review process from several years to less than two.

“Two years won’t be the exception. It will be the rule,” Trump promised.