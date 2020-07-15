Wounded Woman, 3-Year-Old Found in Vehicle After Gas Station Robbery

Deputies in Lancaster, California, found a wounded woman and an uninjured three-year-old in a car following a robbery at a Mobil Gas Station on Wednesday morning.

ABC7 reports that the robbery occurred just prior to 1 a.m.

KTLA5 reports that police arrived to “find a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound and a 3-year-old boy inside the car with her.”

The woman was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies are seeking “at least two men” believed to have carried out the robbery before climbing into a vehicle to flee the scene.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Clinton Skaggs indicates that the robbery might have been captured on surveillance video.

California has universal background checks, an “assault weapons” ban, gun registration requirements, a requirement that would-be gun owners get a gun safety certificate from the state before being allowed to own a firearm, a ten-day waiting period on firearm purchases, a ban on campus carry for self-defense, a good cause requirement for concealed carry permit issuance, a limit on the number of guns a law-abiding citizen can purchase in a given month, and background checks on ammunition sales, among other gun controls.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.