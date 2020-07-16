In an interview on Wednesday with Fox News’s Lou Dobbs, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif.) stated that the timing of the upcoming elections should play no role in whether charges are brought forth in the ongoing criminal investigation into the origins of the Russia hoax, and such charges could be brought even immediately prior to elections.

Nunes expressed concern that if U.S. Attorney John Durham were to avoid bringing forth the results of his investigation prior to elections and presumptive Democatric nominee Joe Biden somehow pulled off a victory, Durham’s investigation would be “buried,” resulting in total corruption of government institutions and a “level of chaos that we have not seen.”

Read the transcript in full:

Dobbs: John Durham’s investigation, I want to take your temperature as I always do on whether or not you now think something will come of it and will it be before the election? Nunes: Yeah, look, I’m confident that Durham’s doing a thorough investigation. People have to remember this is a sprawling investigation that stretches on from 2015 to the Mueller probe. So he’s got to get it right. What I worry about is this next election is critical because if Biden somehow was to pull off a victory here, all this will be buried, and we will then be left with a totally corrupt Department of Justice and FBI that will never get fixed and it will take this country into a level of chaos that we have not seen, if these prosecutions are not brought and people are not held to justice and put in jail. Dobbs: With that statement, how in the world could the Attorney General and Durham not bring charges before the election? Nunes: Well, look, I think they will. I think they know that they — and I think they can. I’m not worried about this whole political issue because these are people that are not politicians. These are people that supposedly were working for our government. So these are not people that would sway the November election one way or the other. So I think they should bring it even if it’s October 15th. Dobbs: Well, and the American people should always go to the polls with the best current information they have about how corrupt their government has been. Nunes: That’s absolutely right.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) expressed concerns that “the deep state is so deep” that its members get away with political crimes.

In prepared floor remarks, Grassley also concluded that Obama and Biden appeared to deliberately take steps in the final hours of their administration to undermine the incoming administration.

Grassley also noted how the incoming Trump administration was unaware of the fact that Obama, Biden, Comey, and Strzok were busy setting the stage for what would become a multi-year struggle against the baseless notion that the Trump administration colluded with the Russian government.

“So much for a peaceful transition of power,” he remarked.

