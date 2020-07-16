Donald Trump Celebrates Record Success in Cutting Regulations

President Donald Trump on Thursday at the White House promoted his successful push to dramatically reducing the regulatory burden on American industry.

“Before I came in office, American workers were smothered by a merciless avalanche of wasteful and expensive and intrusive federal regulations,” Trump said.

The president appeared on the South Lawn of the White House with a backdrop display of two Chevrolet trucks, one blue truck weighed down with weights symbolizing the regulatory burden, another red truck with the weights being lifted off by a crane that symbolized the Trump administration.

“We must never return to the days of soul-crushing regulations,” Trump said, warning that if former Vice President Joe Biden won the election, leftist activists would work to quickly restore the onerous regulatory burden.

He described his efforts as the most dramatic regulatory relief campaign in history, noting that for every one new regulation, eight other regulations had been terminated.

“No administration in history has removed more red tape more quickly to rescue the economy and to protect the health of our people,” Trump said.

The president explained that his efforts were on behalf of American workers and their families.

Trump also shared estimations that his efforts to cut regulations saved the average household $3,100 a year. He added that while the previous administration added 16,000 pages to the regulatory burden, his administration removed more than 25,000 pages of regulations.

He also noted that the previous administrations added more 600 major new regulations, costing average Americans $2,300 a year.

The president singled out the removal of former President Barack Obama administration’s Waters Of The United States (WOTUS) rule that threatened the property rights of ranchers and landowners.

One rancher spoke at the event, thanking the president for cutting the WOTUS regulation.

“You have set us free,” the rancher told Trump. “Thank you.”

Trump said that the regulatory burden fell hardest on low-income Americans, including a “steep economic toll on African American communities.”

Some of the regulations Trump talked about removing were governing household appliances, including dishwashers, lightbulbs, and showerheads.

“My hair, I don’t know about you, it has to be perfect,” Trump joked as the crowd of supporters gathered for his speech laughed.