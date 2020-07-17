Sara Pearl, a recently-hired video producer for Joe Biden’s White House campaign, called law enforcement officers worse than “pigs” and expressed support for the “defund the police” movement before she joined the campaign.

As first highlighted by Fox News:

A supervising video producer for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign tweeted a meme in June that urged people to stop calling the police “pigs” — but only because unlike the police, pigs are “highly intelligent and empathetic animals who would never racially profile you.” The videographer, Sara Pearl, also retweeted a user’s comment that while “pigs are sweet, intelligent and compassionate,” police officers are “monsters” who “don’t deserve to be called pigs.” On June 1, Pearl tweeted simply, “#DefundPolice.” Days later, she said Buffalo’s police department should be “defunded immediately.”

Pearl, who joined the Biden campaign on July 1, deleted her anti-police tweets after Fox News reached out to her for comment. Neither she nor the Biden campaign have responded to the news outlet. She previously worked on Sen. Bernie Sanders’s (I-VT) failed White House campaign.

Pearl has also taken aim at President Donald Trump on Twitter, saying that comparing the president to a pig was an “insult to pigs!!!!”

The Trump campaign continues to insist that Biden is weak on crime and unsupportive of police at a time when Democrat-controlled cities are experiencing violent unrest triggered by the killings of Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.

On Wednesday, the National Association of Police Organizations (NAPO) endorsed President Trump for president; the organization supported the Obama-Biden presidential ticket in 2008 and 2012.

“Our endorsement recognizes your steadfast and very public support for our men and woman on the front lines, especially during this time of unfair and inaccurate opprobrium being directed at our members by so many,” read the endorsement letter from NAPO President Michael McHale.

The Trump campaign lauded the endorsement in a statement: “Joe Biden has done nothing to stop his party’s ‘defund the police’ movement and remains silent as police officers across the country are being attacked by violent rioters and protesters,” Trump 2020 Senior Advisor for Law Enforcement and Labor Unions Bob Paduchik said in a statement. “This endorsement for President Trump highlights that as the Law and Order President, he is defending the hardworking people who risk their own lives every day to keep our communities safe.”