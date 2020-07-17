Nearly 10K Illegals Deported from a Single County in Virginia Since 2007

Nearly 10,000 criminal illegal aliens turned over to the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency have been arrested and deported from a single county in Virginia since 2007, new data reveals.

Last month, Prince William County, Virginia, officials voted to end their longterm cooperation with ICE — effectively making it increasingly difficult for federal immigration agents to arrest and deport criminally accused illegal aliens from the region.

“When county residents are victimized by these aliens, the Jail Board will have a lot to answer for,” Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) Executive Director Dale Wilcox said of the decision.

Data obtained by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI) shows the extent to which illegal immigration has gripped Prince William County. For instance, since 2007, about 9,537 illegal aliens have been handed over to ICE agents after being arrested for crimes.

This indicates that more than two percent of Prince William County’s entire population of more than 470,000 residents have been handed over to ICE for arrest and deportation in the last 13 years.

Between October 2019 and May 2020, alone, more than 530 illegal aliens in Prince William County have been turned over to ICE after being arrested for various crimes.

In one specific case, illegal alien MS-13 gang member Celio Alexander Serrano-Trejo, 34-years-old, was deported by ICE agents in May after he was arrested in Prince William County and handed over to them. Serrano-Trejo is wanted in his native El Salvador.

ICE officials said more than half of the 2,600 illegal aliens taken into their custody since 2017 were serving time for drunk driving convictions. Another 65 of those illegal aliens were facing murder charges and nearly 300 were accused of sexual assault.

Now, with Prince William County’s expiration of their ICE agreement, such illegal aliens are much more likely to be released back into the community after posting bail or serving time in prison.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.