Rick Scott: ‘Reckless’ to Issue $1 Trillion Bailout for ‘Liberal Politicians Like Governor Cuomo’

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said in a statement on Friday that it is “reckless” for Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to bail out fiscally irresponsible politicians such as New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D).

Scott released a statement after Schumer held a press conference call with the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees, in which they called on the Senate “to immediately pass at least $1 trillion in aid to states, cities and towns upon return from a two-week July recess.”

Scott’s office noted that state and local governments have already received over $1 trillion in funding, which includes over $150 billion through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Scott said he wrote to Cuomo in June asked how the state spent the money that had been appropriated through the CARES Act. Scott wrote in a statement:

Last month, I wrote to Senator Schumer’s state asking how New York had spent the CARES Act money they had already received from taxpayers… I’m still waiting on a reply. Now, Senator Schumer wants to spend another $1 TRILLION in taxpayer money to bail out states without even knowing how they have spent the money we’ve already given them!

Scott, a former governor of Florida, charged that American taxpayers should not have to pay for New York’s excessive spending:

Congress has spent more than $3 trillion of taxpayer money to keep employees on payrolls and help the workers who lost their jobs during this pandemic. The federal government should continue to reimburse states and local governments for expenses related to coronavirus response, which is already outlined in law.

He added, “But it’s irresponsible and reckless that Schumer wants to take money from American taxpayers and use it to save liberal politicians like Governor Cuomo from the consequences of their poor budget choices. Floridians shouldn’t have to backfill New York’s state budget and pension fund, and I won’t let it happen.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.