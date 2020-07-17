A previously deported illegal alien has been arrested in the sanctuary state of Illinois for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a young girl.

Jose A. Antemate-Chagala, a 37-year-old illegal alien, was arrested and charged by Mattoon, Illinois, police after he allegedly violently attacked and molested a ten-year-old girl over the course of two months.

Antemate-Chagala, police allege, threw a rag soaked in peroxide over the girl’s mouth in order to subdue her, then allegedly sexually assaulted her.

The illegal alien has been charged with unlawful restraint and predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Antemate-Chagala has been previously deported from the U.S., according to Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials. The agency has asked that he be turned over to them for arrest, prosecution of immigration violations, and deportation.

That DHS request is likely to go unhonored.

Illinois became a sanctuary state — shielding illegal aliens from arrest and deportation — last year thanks to Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D). The law bans local law enforcement from cooperating with the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency.

Last year, in Cook County where the city of Chicago sits, local law enforcement released more than 1,000 criminal illegal aliens back into American communities. Some of the illegal aliens freed had been accused of child sex crimes, assault, and drunk driving.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.