A Good Samaritan in Brownsburg, Indiana, shot and killed an alleged attacker who had opened fire on two innocents just after 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Star reports that 22-year-old Joshua Hayes chased down one of the innocents, 36-year-old Seth Robertson, and shot him dead. He then turned his attention to the second innocent and fired a shot that struck a vehicle at a red light.

The driver of the vehicle at the light pulled a handgun and shot back at Hayes, killing him.

Fox News reports that Brownsburg Police Capt. Jennifer Barrett praised the actions of the armed driver.

Barrett spoke with WISH-TV, saying, “This tragic event could have been much more disastrous. Victim three not only saved victim two’s life, but he saved potentially the lives of many others. Victim three did exactly what anybody would have wanted him to do at that scene that day.”

