The official portraits of former Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush were reportedly removed from the White House’s Grand Foyer last week, aides told CNN.

“White House tradition calls for portraits of the most recent American presidents to be given the most prominent placement, in the entrance of the executive mansion, visible to guests during official events,” the article stated.

However, following Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s recent visit to the White House, the Clinton and Bush portraits were placed in the Old Family Dining Room, according to the report.

“Designated the ‘small dining room’ or ‘private dining room,’ presidents and their families historically took all of their meals here before 1962,” the White House Historical Association said in 2015.

“President Herbert Hoover and First Lady Lou Hoover were the exception – they called the space the ‘Breakfast room’ because they ate dinners in the State Dining Room,” the association noted.