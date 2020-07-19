President Donald Trump prefers local control when it comes to housing policies, while Joe Biden’s proposal confirms he wants a one-size-fits-all approach, Lynne Patton told The Kyle Olson Show this week.

Patton, Region II administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), said the Trump administration wants to do “the exact opposite” of what Biden is proposing.

“President Trump and Secretary [Ben] Carson believe in a localized approach to housing,” she said, and she added that they believe tax cuts on businesses and property tax breaks to “bring economic growth.”

“We know these communities know what’s best for them,” Patton said.

Biden’s plan proposes to “combat gentrification,” according to page 71 of the Biden-Sanders Unity Task Force Recommendations.

“Gentrification has been turned into a bad word, but I see every day, with my feet on the ground, how helpful and revitalizing that can be to these communities that need it the most,” Patton told The Kyle Olson Show.

She said President Trump has increased HUD’s budget by about 20 percent each year, “and that is making a huge difference.”

Patton said the Obama-Biden administration “threw money at the problem.”

Page 72 of the Biden-Sanders document said Biden will “Eliminate local and state housing regulations that perpetuate discrimination.”

The Trump administration suspended the “affirmatively furthering fair housing” rule implemented during the Obama-Biden administration.

“It did not work. Period,” Patton said. “Urban and suburban communities across the country found the rule to be burdensome, confusing and inaccurate.”

The goal, she said, is to allow local communities to “make their own determinations” about how they’re “furthering fair housing.”

“Why would you implement the rule that basically works against the community from day one?” Patton asked.

She said President Trump and Secretary Carson would be making “a big announcement” regarding AFFH soon.

