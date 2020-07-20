Michelle Malkin, Others Assaulted by Antifa at Pro-Police Rally in Denver

Conservative author and entrepreneur Michelle Malkin and other conservative activists were violently attacked by Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters at a “Back the Blue” rally in Denver, Colorado, yesterday.

The incident was captured on audio, and video footage showed a masked Antifa thug wielding a baton. Malkin says that the lead organizer of the rally was also attacked and beaten by an Antifa member wielding a longboard (a long skateboard).

In a statement, Ken Cuccinelli, acting deputy secretary of the Department of Homeland Security called the violence “outrageous.”

“These tyrannical, left-wing anarchists hate free speech. If you do not agree with them, they believe you must be beaten down – literally,” said Cuccinelli.

Outrageous violence. These tyrannical, left-wing anarchists hate free speech. If you do not agree with them, they believe you must be beaten down – literally. @michellemalkin https://t.co/aiyJqQTtxm — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) July 20, 2020

“Physically I’m OK,” said Malkin on radio show The Kuhner Report. “I was manhandled, I was pushed … I’ve held these types of rallies dozens of times now over the course of my career, this is the first time that it got out of control, this is the first time that I witnessed violence within a foot of me.”

“The so-called peaceful protesters will put women in the front line while they’re coordinating the real bloody violence in the second line behind them.”

“Even though police made a big show of coming out and at least pretending to try to keep the peace, a big man had a longboard, and I caught him on videotape… And within a minute of him coming on the stage, he beat the man who had organized this law enforcement appreciation day rally.”

Here is my exclusive statement this morning to @TheKuhnerReport about #DenverAnarchoTyranny. He stood w/me when others would not & I will never forget. Grateful for all my stalwart friends who know what we're truly up against in #EndStageAmerica.https://t.co/WiDB2fagXV — Michelle Malkin (@michellemalkin) July 20, 2020

Malkin said she was “disgusted” with Denver police chief Paul Pazen, “who just a month ago was marching with Black Lives Matter, very representative of the very liberal SJW police chiefs who have done this, and yet this man refused to say that we would be protected for our rally yesterday, and I guess that’s the bitter cruel irony many people are laughing about.”

“Even and especially a rally to support police is not safe and will not be protected by police, and that is my big warning.”

