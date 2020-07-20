Missouri AG Seeks Dismissal of Charges Against Armed St. Louis Couple

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt spoke of the importance of the Second Amendment and of his state’s “Castle Doctrine” on Monday while announcing he is seeking dismissal of charges against St. Louis couple Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

The McCloskeys were captured on video standing outside their home with guns on June 28, 2020, in an attempt to prevent protesters from damaging their property and/or harming their lives.

WATCH: A St. Louis, Missouri, couple used an AR-15 and a pistol to defend their home Sunday as protesters marched through their neighborhood. https://t.co/ftsoZRObmH — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 29, 2020

Just two days later — June 30, 2020 — Circuit Attorney Kimberly Gardner made clear she did not approve of the McCloskey’s choice to brandish guns in order to stave off protesters.

The New York Post quoted Gardner saying, “I am alarmed at the events that occurred over the weekend, where peaceful protestors were met by guns.”

Gardner added, “We must protect the right to peacefully protest, and any attempt to chill it through intimidation or threat of deadly force will not be tolerated.”

And on July 20, 2020, Breitbart News reported that Gardner had plans to bring felony charges against the McCloskeys.

Fox News reported that Gardner told the Associated Press that Mark and Patricia McCloskey will face a felony charge for “unlawful use of a weapon” and also a misdemeanor charge for fourth-degree assault.

Shortly after news of pending charges broke, Missouri AG Schmitt made clear he is getting involved and seeking dismissal of the charges.

He spoke to the importance of the Second Amendment and also made clear that the state’s “Castle Doctrine” protects the use of guns in defense of one’s “personal safety and property.”

BREAKING: Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed to dismiss charges against the McCloskeys, calling it a political prosecution. pic.twitter.com/b52VAAQOgV — Rebecca Kavanagh (@DrRJKavanagh) July 21, 2020

