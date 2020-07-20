New York Readying Release of More Convicted Cop Killers This Year

The New York state parole board, nearly all appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), is readying the release of two more felons convicted of murdering police officers, police union officials say.

Officials with the New York City Police Benevolent Association (NYCPBA) say the families of slain New York City Police Department (NYPD) officers Michael Russell and Robert Sorrentino have been notified by state officials that the convicted killers charged with their loved ones’ murders are “being freed in the coming weeks.”

The two convicts are Russell Carroll and Sergio Voii.

Carroll has been in New York state custody since 1982, after he murdered Sorrentino on April 10, 1980, during a burglary chase. He was convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Sorrentino’s sister Edna Doyle said in a statement:

After going through the agony of nine parole hearings over the years, we now have to learn this. I guess they feel that our suffering is over. But we think of Bob every day. There will be no parole for him — and no relief for his family.

Voii was convicted in 1982 after he murdered Russell on August 2, 1979. At the time, Voii walked onto a field where community members and local off-duty police officers were playing a baseball game. Voii shot and killed businessman Edward Brugman and Russell.

Voii was subsequently convicted of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

At the time of his murder, Russell was 30-years-old, married, and father to a three-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy.

Russell’s widow, Grace, said in a statement:

I just don’t understand it. How is it that someone can be heartless enough to murder two unarmed people and then later be able to go back into society and resume a life of freedom, a life he callously took from two others? What’s the rationale? Where is the justice?

The release of Carroll and Voii will mark the 13th and 14th time that the New York state parole board has released convicted cop killers.

Since 2017, twelve have been freed from prison:

John Ruzas – RELEASED 12/18/17

Killer of Trooper Emerson Dillon Herman Bell – RELEASED 4/27/18

Killer of P.O. Joseph Piagentini & P.O. Waverly Jones Carlos Flores – RELEASED 4/27/18

Killer of P.O. Robert Walsh Robert Hayes – RELEASED 7/24/18

Killer of P.O. Sidney Thompson Demetrius Bennet – RELEASED 10/24/18

Killer of P.O. Ray Cannon Judith Clark – RELEASED 5/15/19

Killer of Sgt. Edward O’Grady, P.O. Waverly Brown & Peter Paige Larry Johnson – RELEASED 5/15/19

Killer of P.O. Anthony Abruzzo Betsy Ramos – RELEASED 12/10/19

Killer of P.O. Anthony Mosomillo Ernest Alston – RELEASED 12/26/19

Killer of P.O. Melvin Hopkins Orlando Puente – RELEASED 1/6/20

Killer of Lt. Jan Brinkers Steven Chirse – RELEASED 4/21/20

Killer of P.O. Angelo Brown Karl Dean – RELEASED 5/21/20

Killer of Det. Joseph Taylor

The releases will come as New York City crime skyrockets. Over the last month, shootings have increased by more than 210 percent compared to the same time last year. Likewise, murders are up nearly eight percent in the last month and 23 percent year-to-date.

The jump in violent crime has occurred while Mayor Bill de Blasio and the New York City Council seek to reduce the power of the NYPD. Most significantly, the agency disbanded its anti-crime unit that helped keep illegal firearms and violent career criminals off the streets. The decision has been called the “demise” of New York City.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.