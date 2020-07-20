Nolte: Woke Witch Hunters’ Attempted Goya Boycott Fails Miserably

Goya CEO Robert Unanue is showing the way to shut down and humiliate America’s Woke Taliban – the fascists, bullies, and blacklisters who sought to destroy his company after he dared to praise President Trump.

Earlier this month, during an appearance at the White House Rose Garden, Unanue had the gall to be Hispanic and say the following: “We are all truly blessed to have a leader like President Trump, who is a builder.”

The response from the Woke Taliban was immediate, vicious, and un-American.

Using the power of social media, the organized left called for an immediate boycott of Goya Foods. The intent was not subtle: For the sin of being Hispanic and supporting Trump, Goya Foods must be made an example of, must be put out of business; unless, of course, Unanue could be intimidated into violating his conscience and renouncing his support for the president.

Among others, CNNLOL, NBC, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez all joined the Orwellian pile-on to pressure Unanue to release a humiliating confession that he was wrong to praise the Orange Bad Man.

Sadly, in this nation of corporate cowards, we all expected Unanue to back down quickly. After all, that’s what everyone else does.

Instead, though, in so many words, Unanue told the Woke Taliban what everyone should tell the Woke Taliban – to go fuck themselves.

“So, you’re allowed to talk good or to praise one president, but you’re not allowed to aid in economic and educational prosperity? And you make a positive comment and all of a sudden, it is not acceptable,” Unanue said in response to the left’s boycott the following day.

He defiantly added he would accept any invitation to publicly support Trump.

The effect of Unanue’s refusal to back down galvanized a “boycott” that had already begun. To support both Unanue and the American ideal of free speech, people were buying up Goya food products. Had Unanue gone the route of pretty much every other CEO in America and offered a simpering apology, the “buycott” would have sputtered into nothingness as the boycott marched on.

Unanue’s defiance only made the howling mob howl even louder, but these fascists were dealt a fatal blow over the weekend when the powerful United Bodegas of America, a group that represents thousands of New York-area grocery stores, not only rejected the Woke Taliban’s boycott, but announced their support for Goya. Fernando Mateo, spokesman for UBA, said:

Goya Foods employs over 5,000 people in the Tristate area, these are 5000 of our Family members that Goya is supporting. Goya is not just a brand they’re an Institutional Family member. We will never turn our backs on those that have been there for all Latin America. Lets raise and commend Goya Foods for all the good they have done, lets NOT allow anyone to tell us what we can or can’t buy, Si Es Goya Tiene Que Ser Bueno. Lets leave it at that.

This is exactly how it’s done.

You see, these monstrous bullies are like all bullies: they prey on the weak, they seek out quick kills with easy prey, most especially those who are already on the left and want to remain in good standing.

But if you tell them to go to hell, if you let them immediately know they have a long, hard fight on their hands, they will think twice about targeting you… Standing up to these totalitarian bullies also encourages your supporters to cheer you all the more. When you back down, you leave these supporters wounded on the field and demoralized; and then no one is happy with you, no one is on your side,

You see, those of us who are anti-woke are in the majority. Almost everyone is repulsed by this snivelling totalitarianism. But social media and the corporate media are good at – and this by design – making the majority feel like they are outnumbered by those who support the terrorism committed by Black Lives Matter and Antifa, the blacklisters and cancel culture.

I’d like to think Unanue’s Do you have no decency moment will inspire others, but I fear we’re a long way from that awakening.

At the very least, though, Unanue has shown the way.