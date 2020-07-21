AOC Claims Rep. Ted Yoho Called Her a ‘F**king B*tch’ on Capitol Steps

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) weighed in on reports of an altercation between herself and Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) on the steps of the Capitol, which ended with the Florida Republican allegedly calling the New York lawmaker a “fucking bitch” — an utterance his office denies.

“I never spoke to Rep. Yoho before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation’s Capitol yesterday,” Ocasio-Cortez said “Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door.”

“But hey, ‘b*tches; get stuff done,” she added:

Ocasio-Cortez’s remark follows a report from the Hill, which detailed the alleged altercation. According to the outlet, a reporter overheard a “brief but heated exchange,” in which Yoho allegedly called Ocasio-Cortez “disgusting” and “out of your freaking mind” for linking mass unemployment crime with the crime surge in New York City.

The freshman lawmaker reportedly told Yoho that he was being “rude.”

According to the Hill:

The two then parted ways. Ocasio-Cortez headed into the building, while Yoho, joined by Rep. Roger Williams (R-Texas), began descending toward the House office buildings. A few steps down, Yoho offered a parting thought to no one in particular. “Fucking bitch,” he said.

However, Yoho denies using the phrase.

“He did not call Rep. Ocasio-Cortez what has been reported in the Hill or any name for that matter,” Yoho spokesman Brian Kaveney told NBC News.

“Instead, he made a brief comment to himself as he walked away summarizing what he believes her polices to be: bullshit,” he said.

Williams, who was reportedly nearby during the initial exchange, told the Hill, “I was actually thinking, as I was walking down the stairs, I was thinking about some issues I’ve got in my district that need to get done.”

“I don’t know what their topic was,” he added. “There’s always a topic, isn’t there?”

Ocasio-Cortez, however, has accused Williams of lying.

“What’s wild to me @RogerWilliamsTX is why would you blatantly lie to a reporter who saw this exchange? You were yelling at me too, about ‘throwing urine,'” she claimed:

The New York lawmaker also retweeted a remark from Pod Save America cohost Tommy Vietor, who asserted that “Republicans and right-wing media outlets have spent years lying about, demonizing and dehumanizing” Ocasio-Cortez: