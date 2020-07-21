DHS: Nearly 40 Feds Doxed over Portland Riot Work

A Department of Homeland Security official said Tuesday that nearly 40 federal law enforcement officers sent to quell ongoing riots in the Democrat-controlled city of Portland had their personal information posted online.

Richard Cline, the Deputy Director of Operations for the Federal Protective Service, disclosed in a press conference that around 38 federal officers had their information put online despite taking precautions to prevent doxing, such as replacing name tags with badge numbers. It is currently unclear which individuals and/or groups put such information on the web.

In the same press conference, Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf vowed his agency’s law enforcement activities “will not retreat” from Portland and told rioters that the time had come to “find another line of work.”

“If you are a violent rioter looking to inflict damage on federal property or law enforcement officers, you need to find another line of work,” Wolf stated. “We will not retreat, we will continue to protect our facilities and our law enforcement officers.”

Over the weekend, DHS deployed law enforcement agents to Portland in an effort to crack down on violent unrest that has persisted for over 52 days following the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis.

Wolf said Monday that the federal agents are solely on the ground to protect federal property from persisting destruction at the hands of rioters.

“What we know is before July 4, where we saw an escalation of violence in Portland, before that time, there was violence going, ongoing and DHS had had very few officers in the city,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox & Friends on Monday. “We know that violence before the courthouse, they were directed at the Portland Police Department and other city buildings. So, the facts don’t lie, and the facts are that these violent anarchists and extremists were violent well before DHS surged federal assets into Portland.”

“We are focused on protecting federal facilities. That is our mission, and we’re going to continue to do that,” Wolf then emphasized.

Later Monday, President Donald Trump said that he could send additional federal agents into major cities to help quell civil unrest.

“Look at what’s going on. All run by Democrats. All run by very liberal Democrats. All run really by [the] radical left,” the president told reporters in the Oval Office. “We can’t let this happen in the cities.”