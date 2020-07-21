Donald Trump: ‘Game over for Me’ if Players Kneel During National Anthem

President Donald Trump on Tuesday responded to renewed player protests at sporting events during the national anthem.

“Looking forward to live sports, but any time I witness a player kneeling during the National Anthem, a sign of great disrespect for our Country and our Flag, the game is over for me!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump commented after several team members of the San Francisco Giants took a knee on Monday night during the national anthem prior to a game hosted by the Oakland Athletics.

The team’s Twitter account played video of the protest with the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter.

Major League Baseball’s Twitter account also posted a video of the protest, defending the Giants players who participated.

“It has never been about the military or the flag. The players and coaches are using their platforms to peacefully protest,” MLB responded to a critic of the protest video. “Supporting human rights is not political.”

