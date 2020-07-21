Rep. Ken Buck (R-CO) told Breitbart News in an exclusive interview on Tuesday that reports of Republicans’ demise during the 2020 elections are “absolute nonsense.”

Buck spoke to Breitbart News as President Donald Trump, Republicans, and Democrats continue to negotiate a new coronavirus package. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) signaled on Monday that Democrats could hold up another coronavirus package if they do not receive a sufficient number of leftist carveouts in the legislation.

Buck lamented that Democrats have pushed for lots of “pork” and “special interest money” in past coronavirus bills.

Buck said that if “Democrats continue to play politics with this issue,” it “could be the death knell of our [economic] recovery.”

The Colorado congressman also emphasized that Democrats’ push for radical policies in the coronavirus legislation will backfire on them during the 2020 congressional elections.

“Yes, the Democrats are playing politics with the latest COVID relief package. I believe that Americans are tired of Pelosi and Schumer piling pork into legislation designed to help small businesses and working-class Americans. Voters will not support the Democrats responsible for delaying important legislation,” he charged.

Buck, the Colorado GOP Party chairman, said that he believes that polls forecasting doom for Republicans in 2020 are wrong. He charged that Republicans could retake the House, Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) can win reelection, and President Donald Trump can win a second term in November. Gardner’s election or defeat could determine whether Republicans can keep or lose the Senate GOP majority.

He said, “I’m the state party chair, and I think that a lot has to do with how the president does. I think the president is going to do much better than the polls indicate right now. I know that Cory Gardner and John Hickenlooper are within points of each other. Democrats keep putting out polls that say Cory Gardner is 12 points down, 16 points down – absolute nonsense. It could not be further from the truth, and Cory Gardner is going to win that race in Colorado. When I see the polls that say Republicans can’t take the U.S. House, those are the same pollsters that say that have been dismissive of Republicans in the past. And, the American people will speak in large part because of what they see with this looting and vandalizing our statues and historical monuments.”

Other Republicans, such as House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), said during a press conference last week that Republicans can still win back the House.

“I’m telling you people are just tired of this, and they’re looking for leaders to stand up and take this issue on,” Buck said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.