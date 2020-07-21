Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s (D) house was found vandalized early Tuesday morning with messages supportive of the “defund the police” movement, prompting an investigation by Oakland Police Department detectives.

Vandals cover Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf’s home in graffiti, set off fireworks before dawn (by Brett Simpson)https://t.co/ptKGn4TGPl pic.twitter.com/fg0rz5FNV5 — Cyrus Farivar (@cfarivar) July 21, 2020

#BREAKING: Oakland Police are investigating alleged vandalism at Mayor Libby Schaaf's home after spray painted messages were discovered on her garage door and along stonework at the front of the property early Tuesday. ➡️ STORY: https://t.co/wUZULuF36S

📸 PHOTOS: @QuanKCBSRadio pic.twitter.com/635LD9Nt5D — KCBS 106.9 FM/740 AM (@KCBSRadio) July 21, 2020

Photos shared to social media show slogans such as “Defund OPD,” and “cancel rent,” were spray-painted in red on a garage door.

“This crosses the line, because it’s someone’s house and property,” neighbor Alexandra Wright, 15, told KCBS Radio. “It’s not exactly okay. It’s not okay on any level.”

Wright’s mother questioned the protesters’ tactics, saying: “I get that people are upset. I’m upset, too. What’s your goal?”

Justin Berton, a Schaaf spokesperson, said of the vandalism: “An attack at the home of a publicly elected official does not advance democracy. Around 2 a.m. vandals shot projectiles at the Mayor’s home, set off fireworks, and graffitied her home with paint.

“This attack, designed to intimidate the Mayor and strike fear into her family, will not stop her from advocating for the policies she believes are in the best long-term interests of her beloved hometown. Like all Oaklanders, she supports passionate protest but does not support tactics meant to harm and terrorize others.”

The defacement of Schaaf’s home comes as the Oakland City Council will meet to decide on whether to further slash the police department’s budget.

Speaking Monday to ABC7 News’ Midday Live, Schaaf called for more funds for “non-law enforcement methods of safety,” while emphasizing that many residents depend on the police for their safety.

“We have to recognize that in Oakland, more than 100,000 people every year call 911 wanting the police to respond, we know that Oakland police have saved lives, have prevented harm, have brought justice and resolution to victims of crime and we have to honor that sense of safety also,” she said.