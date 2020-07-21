President Donald Trump raised an eye-popping $20 million on Tuesday night in his first-ever virtual fundraiser, from a total of more than 300,000 individual donors who participated.

“This is a great day for the president and for the country showing the robust enthusiasm for President Donald Trump,” Kimberly Guilfoyle, the national chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee, told Breitbart News on Tuesday evening. “They want four more years. We had over 300,000 people log on for our event tonight to donate to the president. We raised over $20 million in the first-ever of its kind virtual Zoom event.”

Pulling in $20 million in a single fundraiser is stunning for any candidate, especially in the age of virtual events during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guilfoyle and Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump, Jr., co-hosted the event, along with Trump’s younger daughter Tiffany Trump. It featured special appearances by Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

The event included a roundtable and other virtual features, for which the president participated in every development.

“This shows the momentum that the president has that everyday Americans are choosing President Donald Trump,” Guilfoyle told Breitbart News. “The silent majority is speaking up with a willingness and a desire to vote for four more years on Nov. 3.”

It also, Guilfoyle said, allowed grassroots ordinary Americans access directly in a virtual format to the president.

“Everyday Americans who are forgotten no more under President Donald Trump were able to log on and participate with the president,” Guilfoyle said. “This is a great day for Americans.”