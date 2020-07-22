Former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden teamed up for a socially distanced conversation to discuss the election and trash President Donald Trump.

“Can you imagine standing up when you were president and saying, ‘It’s not my responsibility,’ ‘I take no responsibility,’ I mean literally,” Biden says in a preview of the conversation with Obama.

The video shows Biden and Obama arriving at a building wearing masks and maintaining a distance before sitting far apart on two chairs for their conversation.

“I don’t understand his inability to get a sense about what people are going through,” Biden says about Trump.

Obama praises Biden for his ability to connect to voters, based on his own struggles or that of his own family.

“If you can connect those struggles to somebody else struggle then you’re going to work hard for them,” he says.

The full video of the conversation will be published by the Biden campaign on July 23.

“Doesn’t get much better than sitting down to talk with my friend Joe,” Obama wrote, sharing the preview video to his 120 million followers on Twitter.