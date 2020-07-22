Joni Ernst Urges Trump to Ban Federal Funds for Cities Allowing Anarchy

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday to ensure states and cities do not use federal funds to promote anarchy or anarchist jurisdictions across American cities.

Ernst, along with 29 of her colleagues in the House and the Senate, called on Office of Management and Budget Director Russ Vought to use his authority to prevent federal funding for states and cities that allow for the creation of autonomous zones.

Ernst and her colleagues wrote:

The federal government must ensure judicious and lawful use of taxpayer funds. With this responsibility in mind, we ask you to investigate and report the amount of taxpayer dollars local officials used to, encourage, sustain, bolster, supply or repair the damage in these anarchist ‘autonomous zones.’… The most fundamental duty of these cities is to provide security for law-abiding citizens. Instead, we have seen businesses destroyed and lives senselessly taken. Thank you for your time, and we look forward to your leadership in ensuring transparency for tax-payer dollars used to enable anarchy.

Ernst’s submission to the Trump administration follows as she introduced the Ending Taxpayer Funding of Anarchy Act, which would restrict federal funding for “anarchist jurisdictions.”

Since Ernst introduced her legislation, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Sens. Tom Cotton (R-AR), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Steve Daines (R-MT), Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), Thom Tillis (R-NC), David Perdue (R-GA), have cosponsored the Ending Taxpayer Funding of Anarchy Act.

Rep. Dan Bishop (R-NC) introduced similar legislation in the House.

Ernst also backed Trump’s deployment of federal officers into American cities on Tuesday. Federal law enforcement officers have reportedly moved to quell Antifa violence in Portland, Oregon.

“If it’s federal officers to protect federal property, I agree that it needs to be done,” Ernst said. “It’s important. We are not going to stand idly by and let people destroy federal property.”

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.