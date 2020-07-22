Mother of Slain Four-Year-Old Boy: To Us, Operation Legend Is Personal

The mother of a slain four-year-old boy who inspired the Justice Department’s Operation Legend crackdown on violent crime met with President Donald Trump at the White House to promote the expansion of the program.

The operation was launched by the Justice Department in July, taking its name from the death of four-year-old LeGend Taliferro, who was killed by a stray bullet while sleeping in his apartment in Kansas City.

LeGend’s mother, Charron Powell, attended the White House event promoting the task force, as did LeGend’s father and grandparents.

“Operation Legend is not to harass, it’s not to harm or to hurt. It is to help investigate unsolved murders, in which one of those happens to be our innocent four-year-old son,” Powell said. “This operation is personal to us. We want justice for our son and others.”

Powell recalled that LeGend was her one and only son who fought through open-heart surgery at four months only to die as a result of crime in the city.

She said that her family supported the operation and urged all Americans to assist federal officers in their communities.

“I want it to be successful. So if every community can reach out to that hotline if you know any information about any murder, that would be great,” Powell said.

Trump announced Wednesday that he would expand the operation to additional federal officials to Albuquerque and Chicago to help reduce rising crime.

“This rampage of violence shocks the conscience of our nation and we will not stand by and watch it happen,” he said.