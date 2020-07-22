In June, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was reportedly out of the running to be Joe Biden’s running mate, but Biden told a Michigan TV station Tuesday that she’s back under consideration.

“Are you still considering Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a potential vice presidential candidate?” WOOD TV reporter Rick Albin asked.

“Yes,” Biden replied.

That is an apparent reversal from June, when WWJ reported:

Prominent Democrats with knowledge of the process say Biden’s vetting committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews. One notable exclusion from that short list — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

As speculation about Whitmer’s prospects grew, she claimed she was solely focused on Michigan.

“I was elected to be the governor of the state of Michigan. It is the honor of a lifetime and that’s where I’m spending 100 percent of my energy,” Whitmer told Today.

“I’m making a little bit of time to stay connected to the campaign but the most important thing I have to do right now is be the governor of my home state.”

