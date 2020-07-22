Reverse: Joe Biden Claims Gretchen Whitmer Back Under Consideration for VP

In this photo provided by the Michigan Executive Office of the Governor, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks during a news conference Friday, May 29, 2020, in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer hinted that she will soon reopen more regions of Michigan, expressing optimism as long as the rate of new coronavirus cases continues …
Michigan Executive Office of the Governor via AP
Kyle Olson

In June, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) was reportedly out of the running to be Joe Biden’s running mate, but Biden told a Michigan TV station Tuesday that she’s back under consideration.

“Are you still considering Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as a potential vice presidential candidate?” WOOD TV reporter Rick Albin asked.

“Yes,” Biden replied.

That is an apparent reversal from June, when WWJ reported:

Prominent Democrats with knowledge of the process say Biden’s vetting committee has narrowed the choices to as few as six serious contenders after initial interviews.

One notable exclusion from that short list — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

As speculation about Whitmer’s prospects grew, she claimed she was solely focused on Michigan.

“I was elected to be the governor of the state of Michigan. It is the honor of a lifetime and that’s where I’m spending 100 percent of my energy,” Whitmer told Today.

“I’m making a little bit of time to stay connected to the campaign but the most important thing I have to do right now is be the governor of my home state.”

