Appearing Tuesday on CNN, Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) said she took umbrage with President Donald Trump’s threat to send federal law enforcement officers to Chicago to help quell crime, calling the idea “disgusting.”

Sen. Tammy Duckworth on President Trump's threat to send federal agents to Chicago: "Don't even think about it in Chicago, and certainly not anywhere in this country. It is wrong, and I'm going to work very hard to stop him" https://t.co/TCo13k9GOB pic.twitter.com/bvmuFFyCC2 — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) July 21, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: