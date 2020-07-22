Watch Live: President Trump Holds a White House Coronavirus Press Briefing

Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is scheduled to hold another coronavirus press briefing at the White House.

The press briefing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST.

The president acknowledged Tuesday that despite early success against the virus, recent flare-ups were leading to a rise in cases.

“It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better, something I don’t like saying about things but that’s the way it is,” Trump said.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.