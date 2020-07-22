President Donald Trump on Wednesday is scheduled to hold another coronavirus press briefing at the White House.
The press briefing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. EST.
The president acknowledged Tuesday that despite early success against the virus, recent flare-ups were leading to a rise in cases.
“It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better, something I don’t like saying about things but that’s the way it is,” Trump said.
