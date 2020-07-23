Donald Trump: Liz Cheney ‘Upset’ I’m Getting Out of Foreign Wars

President Donald Trump joined some fellow Republicans criticizing the House Republican Conference chair, Liz Cheney, on Thursday.

“Liz Cheney is only upset because I have been actively getting our great and beautiful Country out of the ridiculous and costly Endless Wars,” Trump wrote on Twitter:

The president shared other attacks against Cheney from Rep. Matt Gaetz and Sen. Rand Paul.

“We should all join Donald Trump in advocating to stop our endless wars,” Paul wrote on Twitter. “Liz Cheney not only wants to stay forever, she’s leading the fight to try to stop him from leaving. Unacceptable”:

We should all join @realDonaldTrump in advocating to stop our endless wars. Liz Cheney not only wants to stay forever, she’s leading the fight to try to stop him from leaving. Unacceptable. https://t.co/yCS93P3zos — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 21, 2020

Gaetz said Cheney had worked behind the scenes and in public against President Trump and his agenda.

Other Republicans expressed criticism toward Cheney earlier in the week for publicly breaking with the president on several topics, including her defense of Dr. Anthony Fauci as “one of the finest public servants we have ever had.”

Most notably, Cheney is opposed to Trump’s effort to pull troops out of Afghanistan and withdraw 9,500 troops from Germany.

Trump said America’s allies must also pay more to have military troops stationed overseas.

