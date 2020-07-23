New York’s Andrew Cuomo Spotted Without Mask in Georgia

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) was spotted shaking hands and hugging others while not wearing a mask on Monday during a visit to Savannah, Georgia, to support the city’s mayor.

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean shared the photos of Cuomo to Twitter on Thursday morning and wrote, “Mr. wear your mask not wearing a mask in Georgia.”

Mr. wear your mask not wearing a mask in Georgia. pic.twitter.com/MGPS0ucQNf — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) July 23, 2020

In addition to his support for the city’s mayor, Van Johnson (D), Cuomo stated he also wanted to visit the state to see what was happening in other parts of the country. He also pledged aid to the city of Savannah.

Earlier this week, after facing immense criticism, Johnson was forced to publicly apologize for giving Cuomo an elbow bump without wearing a mask during the visit.

“We’re human,” Johnson stated. “We made a mistake and I think for people who want to take the significance of that entire day, the significance of this massive donation, the significance of this wonderful friendship and partnership and want to delineate it to a picture, I think they need other stuff to do.”

He added, “If you noticed, for those of you who were there, this was a socially distanced event. Everyone sat six feet away from each other and for the duration of the event, everyone wore a mask.”

Dean, who lost both of her in-laws to the coronavirus, has been extremely critical of Cuomo’s performance during the crisis. In her op-ed for USA Today this week, Dean placed blame on Cuomo’s March 25 order, which placed some people recovering from the coronavirus into nursing homes.

“This should not be about politics. It’s about accountability for what happened to our parents and grandparents, who trusted us to look out for them,” Dean wrote. “My in-laws Mickey and Dee Newman were New York tough. The governor? He’s as weak as they come.”