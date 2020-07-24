Charles Hurt: Like Rats, Democrats Feeding on Despair

One of the great lessons of the 14th century Bubonic Plague was that rats make terrible pets.

Even as loathed vermin scurrying along sewer ditches and darkened corners inside people’s homes, rats — and the fleas they carried — proved capable of killing tens of millions of people around the globe. The havoc they wreaked dramatically altered the course of human history.

To be sure, rats are amazing, relentless, adaptable creatures. They are virtually un-killable. For every one you finally manage to execute, six more pop up in its place, each generation smarter and more efficient than the last.

Anyone who has waged war on rats cannot help but marvel at their ability to outsmart humans. It is only a matter of time before we find them driving city buses and running casinos in Las Vegas. Forget drones and droids. Rats will be our doom.

Even the great “Caddyshack” exterminator Carl Spackler would be no match for the modern rat.