Donald Trump Recalls Life Before Presidency: ‘I Was In so Many Rap Songs’

President Donald Trump on Friday recalled his life before he ran for president. “I was in so many rap songs, like 79 or something,” Trump said in an interview with Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy.

“You had the dream life, seemingly,” Portnoy said, asking him if he missed his old life as a celebrity businessman.

Trump said he did not regret running for president, but acknowledged that his life was very good and very positive before he did.

“The best day of my life was the day before I announced I was running for president,” he said, noting that his company was very successful.

Trump denied rumors that he was devastated when he won on election night.

“I love doing it. There was this phony deal that I was devastated when I won because I couldn’t have my life. I had a great life. I did,” he said.

He recalled attending an event at the Robin Hood Foundation with Melania Trump after he announced for president.

“It’s the first time in my life that I had been ever booed,” he said, recalling the change in his life.

Trump said that politics was “a very vicious business” but that he did not regret running.

“I have more fervor on the one side and I have far more animosity on the other side,” he said.