President Donald Trump has sent tactical border officers to Seattle on Thursday as his administration expands its efforts in cracking down on surging crime in Democrat-controlled cities.

KIRO 7 reports:

The Special Response Team is similar to tactical teams operating in Portland, where violence and protests have raged for nearly eight weeks in the Oregon city. Federal agents have been in Portland for most of July. […]

Agents for the Special Response Team operate under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Times reported. They are typically deployed for intense law enforcement operations. […]

Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, told KIRO-TV that it was appropriate to seek help from the federal government.