Seattle Riot: Police Arrest 16 After ‘Explosives’ Thrown at Officers

The Seattle Police Department declared a riot and arrested 16 people after “explosives” were thrown at officers when a protest turned violent in the city’s Capitol Hill neighborhood on Saturday.

FOX 10 reports:

Up to 1,000 protesters gathered about 2 p.m. Saturday for a peaceful march in solidarity with unrest and violent demonstrations in Portland. By 4 p.m., crowds had broken away from the protest, setting fires to construction trailers at the Juvenile Detention Center and attacking camera crews. […] Police reported multiple explosions in the area and multiple fires, including one inside the East Precinct, where rioters breached a security fence to vandalize the building. Police are investigating “possible explosive damage” to the walls of the East Precinct and more explosives being thrown at police.

Seattle police said the protesters were arrested for assaults on officers, obstruction, and failure to disperse. Prior to announcing the arrests, police shared a photo of flammable objects being hurled at officers.

Update: 16 arrests for assault on officers, obstruction and failure to disperse. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) July 26, 2020

Q13FOX correspondent Simone Del Rosario and others shared photos and video of protesters clashing with officers, along with images of heavily damaged buildings in the area.

A trail of #damage on 12th Ave— portables at youth detention facility torched/ glass windows of office broken; #Starbucks store obliterated along with apartment/office building next door; Canon restaurant/bar has several shattered windows. #seattle #seattleprotests #komonews pic.twitter.com/x1RMe81huC — Suzanne Phan (@SuzannePhan) July 26, 2020

Here’s a look from behind the police. Lots of colors in the air as police push people back onto Broadway. #Q13FOX pic.twitter.com/Btl4yTvxYE — Simone Del Rosario (@SimoneReports) July 26, 2020

Shortly after, Q13FOX reporter Brandi Kruse also shared footage of a nearby Starbucks, which was destroyed after it was set ablaze.

Video of Starbucks that was destroyed on 12th Avenue in Seattle. I've been here many times and have friends who live near by. The nicest baristas. I'm glad it was closed. #q13fox #seattleprotest pic.twitter.com/HG5Dy7xkk6 — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 26, 2020

Unrest in Seattle comes after President Donald Trump sent tactical border officers to the city on Thursday in an effort quell soaring crime in Democrat-controlled cities across the United States.

KIRO 7 reports:

The Special Response Team is similar to tactical teams operating in Portland, where violence and protests have raged for nearly eight weeks in the Oregon city. Federal agents have been in Portland for most of July. […] Agents for the Special Response Team operate under the umbrella of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the Times reported. They are typically deployed for intense law enforcement operations. […] Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, told KIRO-TV that it was appropriate to seek help from the federal government.

Speaking to the New York Times, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan (D) said she spoke with acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf, who told her that the federal government would not be sending additional officers before communicating with municipal leaders.

DHS spokesperson Alexei Woltornist said it would be sending fewer agents to Seattle than Portland, which has been plagued by ongoing riots.