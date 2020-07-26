Donald Trump Postpones Plans to Throw First Pitch at Yankee Stadium in August

President Donald Trump on Sunday postponed his scheduled starting pitch at a New York Yankees game.

“…I won’t be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the Yankees on August 15th,” Trump wrote on Twitter, citing important work at the White House to fight coronavirus. “We will make it later in the season!”

The president said Thursday that Yankees President Randy Levine was a “great friend” and asked him to throw the starting pitch in the stadium during an August 15 game.

Major League Baseball returned on Thursday night as players and owners finally reached a playing agreement for some kind of season during the coronavirus pandemic. Currently, the games are being played without fans attending at the ballpark.

Trump praised the MLB decision to play, describing it as a great boost for Americans.

“I think it’s really good that baseball is opening. It looks like football is opening. It looks like sports are opening,” he said. “It’s a tremendous thing, psychologically, for our country.”