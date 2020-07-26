Oakland: Rioters ‘Peacefully Marched’ Before Attacking Police, Federal Buildings (PHOTOS)

Rioters “peacefully marched” on Saturday evening in Oakland, California, before attacking police, damaging federal buildings, and vandalizing private property, according to media reports.

The “protest” had been a show of solidarity with violent demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, which have targeted a federal courthouse. President Donald Trump recently sent federal law enforcement officers to defend the building after Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) refused to act to stop the violence.

In response, there were solidarity protests by Black Lives Matter activists in Los Angeles, Oakland, and elsewhere — which were likewise violent.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported:

Downtown Oakland was on high alert Saturday night following a protest that drew thousands of people in a show of solidarity against racial injustice and in support of protesters in Portland, Ore. While most of the crowd remained non-destructive, a fire was set at the Alameda County Superior Courthouse and police station windows were smashed hours after protesters had peacefully marched from Frank H. Ogawa Plaza along Broadway.

The demonstrators carried signs such as “Abolish the Police” and “End Fascist USA.”

Photographers documented the “non-destructive” event, which included fireworks launched at police; smashed windows at federal buildings; and vandalized a local bank, among other criminal acts.

Graffiti on one building read: “SELF-DEFENSE AIN’T VIOLENCE.”

The Associated Press news wire described the riot in Oakland as it has described the violence in Portland — as a protest against “racial injustice” protest.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.