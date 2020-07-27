The case involving Ghislaine Maxwell — the alleged madam of deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein — includes “nude” and “sexualized” photos and video as highly confidential evidence, according to court filings.

The New York Daily News reports:

The description of the evidence was included in a 13-page document placing restrictions on evidence that Manhattan federal prosecutors will share with Maxwell’s defense team. When the FBI raided Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion last year, investigators found a stash of nude photographs of underage girls. […] Maxwell’s attorneys wanted any witnesses — including alleged victims — to not be allowed to use evidence for any purpose beyond prepping for her criminal trial. Many of Maxwell’s accusers have pending lawsuits against her.

The revelation comes after a federal judge in Manhattan approved the unsealing of documents from a 2017 civil lawsuit against Maxwell brought by Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The case has since been settled.

Maxwell remains jailed in MDC Brooklyn without bail since her July 2 arrested at her New Hampshire residence for allegedly enticing minors to engage in illegal sexual activities. She faces up to 35 years in prison if convicted.

Maxwell reportedly believes Epstein was murdered in his prison cell and fears she could meet the same fate, a family friend of the alleged madame recently divulged to The Sun. “Everyone’s view, including Ghislaine’s, is Epstein was murdered. She received death threats before she was arrested,” the former friend also told the British tabloid paper.

More details to follow.