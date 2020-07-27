Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel on Monday predicted the Democrat convention in August will be about how to “hide Joe Biden.”

“I think the Democrats’ convention should be called ‘The Invisible Man Sequel’ because their convention will be about how do we hide Joe Biden and create this disappearing act for our candidate, so the voters don’t get to see him,” she said on Fox & Friends.

Biden has largely campaigned from his basement, taping campaign video interviews and delivering soundbites that often sound scripted. He has repeatedly gotten confused or flustered, prompting Republicans to claim that the DNC has been purposely trying to hide him.

McDaniel also predicted the DNC would feature former President Barack Obama “every single night.”

In contrast, she said the RNC will highlight their candidate, President Donald Trump.

“As the president speaks to the nation, we will be highlighting our candidate, we will be talking about President Trump and how excited we are to re-nominate him to lead our country for four more years,” she said.

“We are so proud of President Trump and what he has done for the country and what he will continue to do when he’s elected for four more years,” she added.

