Watch Live: President Donald Trump Meets with ‘The Walking Marine’ on Soldier Suicides

President Donald Trump on Monday will meet with “The Walking Marine” on the topic of soldier suicides.

“The Walking Marine” Terry Sharpe began walking from Summerfield, NC, to Washington, DC, to raise awareness of the veteran suicide rate of 22 per day.

The president will meet with Sharpe at 11:00 p.m. EST.

Sharpe, a 69-year-old Vietnam veteran, has made the 300-mile walk nine times and has raised $45,000 in support of veterans.

This will be his final walk. Follow the Walking Marine on Facebook.