U.S. Attorney General William Barr said at a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Tuesday that he would not commit to delaying the release of a report expected from U.S. Attorney John Durham about the Russia investigation until after the November election.

Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL), after showing video she claimed showed how the brutal dictatorship in Venezuela is the same as federal officers being deployed to protect federal building from rioters in Portland, Oregon, asked Barr about the Durham report.

“Under oath, do you commit to not releasing any report by Mr. Durham before the November election?” Mucarsel-Powell asked.

“No,” Barr said.

“You don’t commit to that?” Mucarsel-Powell asked.

“No,” Barr said.

“So you won’t go with Department of Justice policy that you won’t interfere in any political investigations before the November election?” Mucarsel-Powell asked.

“We’re not going to interfere, in fact I’m not going to tolerate that,” Barr said.

The Washington Examiner reported last week:

The attorney general did say earlier this summer that Durham has uncovered “very troubling” information and is investigating people whose names are familiar to the public. The Justice Department has signaled that it expects ‘developments’ in Durham’s investigation by the end of the season.