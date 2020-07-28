A plan to give retroactive and future stimulus checks to nearly two million Americans who are married to illegal aliens and foreign nationals has been rejected in the Republicans’ latest Chinese coronavirus relief package.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), along with Sens. Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Bill Cassidy (R-LA), had pushed to include in the Republican relief package a provision that would provide retroactive $1,200 stimulus checks to Americans married to noncitizens who do not have Social Security Numbers.

This subset of Americans would have received future payments as well.

The provision, though, was rejected from the final relief package rolled out by the Senate Republican Majority this week. The Koch brothers’ Libre Initiative and the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops had lobbied to have the provision included in the package.

In a statement to the Hill, Libre Initiative Executive Director Daniel Garza said Congress must include stimulus checks to Americans married to noncitizens.

“I’m just flabbergasted that this happened,” Garza said of the first relief package’s exclusion of the provision. “They need to redress it, fix it, never repeat it again. It’s a question of flat-out fairness.”

The Republicans’ latest relief package provides another round of $1,200 stimulus checks to American citizens and an additional $500 for each dependent.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.