Democrats are “obsessed with attacking Attorney General Barr” because he is effectively exposing “Obama-Biden abuses,” House Judiciary Committee Republicans said in a report obtained by Breitbart News on Tuesday.

The 50-page report, which comes just ahead of a House Judiciary committee hearing with Barr scheduled for Tuesday morning, said in its executive summary:

Democrats, led by Chairman Jerrold Nadler, have been obsessed with attacking Attorney General Barr precisely because he is exposing the Obama-Biden abuses. Democrats have alleged that it is Attorney General Barr who has ‘politicized’ the Justice Department, saying that he is doing the personal bidding of President Trump. This allegation is absurd, especially in comparison to the actions of the Obama-Biden Justice Department, first led by President Obama’s self-described ‘wingman’ Attorney General Eric Holder. The Obama-Biden Justice Department investigated journalists, targeted legitimate businesses disliked by the Obama-Biden Administration, and flouted Congressional oversight. Most notoriously, the Obama-Biden Justice Department weaponized its law-enforcement apparatus against the campaign of Donald Trump.

The report also defends Barr on a number of other issues, including the Justice Department’s response to investigate and hold accountable far-left agitators destroying public property across the nation.

Democrats have long wanted Barr to testify in front of the committee, stemming back to unsuccessful attempts to get him to testify on the Mueller report, after it found no collusion between the Trump administration and Russians.

Since then, Barr has appointed United States Attorney for Connecticut John Durham to investigate the FBI’s probe into the Trump campaign. He has also appointed U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Missouri Jeff Jensen to look into FBI’s investigation of Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Michael Flynn.

“Attorney General Barr has led the effort to expose how the Obama-Biden DOJ and FBI targeted the Trump campaign,” the House Republicans wrote:

Recently uncovered FBI notes and other documents—discovered as a result of an internal investigation ordered by Attorney General Barr—show how then-FBI Director James Comey violated protocol to send two agents to interview President Trump’s then-National Security Advisor, LTG Michael Flynn, without any legitimate investigative reason but merely to get him ‘fired.’

“Newly declassified documents show how the Obama-Biden FBI used a routine defensive intelligence briefing as a pretext to investigate President Trump and LTG Flynn,” they added.

They also defended Barr in Trump’s removal of U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Geoffrey Berman.

“Democrats have now resorted to politicizing the appointment and removal of U.S. Attorneys—something squarely within the discretion of the President as chief executive and influence of the Attorney General as head of the Justice Department,” they wrote.

And they defended Barr’s actions to hold rioters accountable.

“Left-wing agitators have used protests in response to the murder of George Floyd as cover to incite violence and destruction in American cities. Mayors and governors across the country have abdicated their duties to prevent these violent left-wing agitators from terrorizing citizens, businesses, and federal property,” they wrote.

“Attorney General Barr has led the federal law enforcement response to investigate and hold accountable these left-wing antagonists,” they added.

They said Barr has also directed the DOJ to challenge orders from activist state and local governments that “unconstitutionally encroach on citizens’ Constitutional rights.”

They added: “He has also led the Department’s effort to prevent fraudsters from profiting off the pandemic.”

They said, contrary to Democrats’ claims of Barr “politicizing” the Justice Department, he has worked to restore integrity there.

“As Attorney General Barr works to restore integrity to the Justice Department, Democrats continue to play political games,” they wrote.

They recalled Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) bringing in a bucket of fried chicken to mock Barr after he did not show up for a previous hearing due to a disagreement over scheduling.

“After Democrats changed Committee rules knowing it would prevent the Attorney General’s appearance, Democrats laughed and shared a bucket of fried chicken to imply that he was somehow scared of the Committee,” they wrote.

“Now Democrats have sought to impeach him—a proposal so ridiculous that Speaker Pelosi quickly shot it down. In these important times in our nation’s history, Democrats appear more inclined to manufacture controversy than recognize how Attorney General Barr is the right person to restore integrity to the Department of Justice,” they said.

