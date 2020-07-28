Infant Critical After Being Shot in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago

A 10-month-old girl is in critical condition after being shot Monday morning in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.

Fox News reports the shooting occurred around 11:15 a.m. on the Bishop Ford Expressway while the infant and her 17-year-old mother were riding in a car driven by the mother’s 21-year-old boyfriend.

Fox 32 reports the boyfriend heard a gunshot and discovered the infant had been struck in the shoulder.

Christopher Scott of “I’m Telling, Don’t Shoot” made clear a reward is being offered in hopes of identifying the individual who shot the child.

Scott said, “Here we are again, praying again the baby make it through the night. This has to stop. And we want shooter to know we are looking for you and we putting $10,000 up for your arrest.”

Illinois State Police report there have been nearly twice as many highway shootings in the Chicago area at this point in 2020 than there were at this same point in 2019. Sixty-five such shootings so far this year compared with 34 up to this point in 2019.

On July 27, 2020, Breitbart News reported at least 60 persons were shot, three fatally, over the weekend in Lightfoot’s Chicago.

