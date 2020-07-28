Joe Biden: ‘We Can’t Rebuild Our Economy and Meet this Crimate Clisis’

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at a campaign event at the William "Hicks" Anderson Community Center in Wilmington, Del., Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik
Kyle Olson

Joe Biden got tongue-tied while reading a teleprompter on Tuesday, saying, “We can’t rebuild our economy and meet this crimate clisis.”

Watch:

After Biden first approached the podium, he attempted a joke, which promptly fell flat.

“Good afternoon everyone,” he said. “Welcome to Kingswood Community Center,” he continued, before standing for several moments, mouth agape.

“Actually, that’s the one down where I used to work. That was a joke,” Biden said.

No one could be heard laughing.

Another time, a reporter was forced to correct the candidate when he misstated the city that was to host the Republican National Convention.

Biden said it would be in Tallahassee, and a journalist responded, “Jacksonville?”

“I mean Jacksonville…Florida,” Biden said.

