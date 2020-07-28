Watch – Censored Doctor: Facebook, YouTube Taking ‘Draconian Measures’ on Content that Goes Against W.H.O.

Big tech platforms like Facebook and YouTube are taking “draconian measures” against content that does not line up with the narrative of the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) when it comes to the Chinese coronavirus, Dr. James Todaro stated during an appearance at Monday’s “White Coat Summit” in the nation’s capital.

The press conference, which was streamed live by Breitbart News and subsequently removed by Facebook after garnering over 17 million views, becoming the top-performing Facebook post in the world Monday afternoon, featured the group America’s Frontline Doctors, whose goal was to address the “widespread misinformation” surrounding the novel coronavirus.

Many of the doctors detailed their own experiences with censorship — from both the board and social media platforms.

“I would say Facebook and YouTube have taken the most draconian measures to silence and censorship people, and this is coming from the CEO of YouTube as well as Mark Zuckerberg saying anything that goes against what the World Health Organization has said is subject to censorship,” Todaro said, emphasizing that the W.H.O. has made a “number of mistakes during this pandemic.”