Watch: Joe Biden Repeats Pledge to Be ‘One of the Most Progressive Presidents in U.S. History’

Former Vice President Joe Biden reiterated that he would be “one of the most progressives presidents in U.S. history” during a rare question-and-answer session with the press after a speech on racial equality in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday.

“I think I have laid out the most detailed plans on the economy and on issues related to health care and the rest of any president in modern history,” Biden said.

“I mean it awfully detailed. If I’m elected and this passes, I’m going to be good to go down as one of the most progressive presidents in American history.”

Biden has made similar statements in the recent past.

Earlier this month, Biden said that he believed America was ready for “systemic” changes. Moreover, as Breitbart News noted:

In May, Biden said that the coronavirus pandemic was an opportunity to “fundamentally transform” America. In June, Biden called for “revolutionary institutional changes.” And on July 4, Biden promised to “transform” America, promising to ” rip the roots of systemic racism out of this country.”

On Tuesday, the former vice president went on to say: “But none of the things I’m talking about are inconsistent with a free market. They’re not inconsistent with capitalism. But they require certain safeguards.”

Biden’s plans call for an immediate tax hike upon taking office, and spending proposals that are three times as great as the spending proposed by Hillary Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign.

