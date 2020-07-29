James Clyburn: White Supremacists, Russians Are ‘Subverting’ Black Lives Matter

House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC) claimed Wednesday that “white supremacists” were “subverting” the Black Lives Matter movement by launching violent attacks.

He added that Russians were spreading “disinformation” about the movement.

A caller demanded to know why Black Lives Matter had caused violence and looting, and why taxpayers had to pay to clean up the mess.

Clyburn said on C-SPAN 3 that white supremacists had infiltrated the protests and were responsible for the riots — and he cited Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, who had made similar claims:

Keith Ellison was talking about white supremacists, who have dressed up in black, who have camouflaged themselves to look like somebody black, and going around knocking out windows, they showed it. They showed [laughs], and they are now investigating, and I will tell him that there are a lot of people subverting the Black Lives Matter movement. The Black Lives Matter movement is trying to show this country the way to go when it comes to law enforcement … So don’t tell me that some foreign people, some of whom I believe are being financed by sinister forces — we all know that the Russians are doing things to spread disinformation throughout.

He said the caller was the victim “of a lot of disinformation and a lot of subversion.”

Earlier this week, Richmond, Virginia, police said that white supremacists were responsible for violence in protests last weekend that were held in solidarity with left-wing demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, against federal law enforcement. Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty made similar claimed about violent riots in the city in early June.

However, journalist Andy Ngo, who has documented left-wing extremist demonstrations for years, disputed those claims:

Police say the violent Richmond riots were instigated by white supremacists. Madeleine Conger, aka "Molly Conger" or @socialistdogmom, a 30-year-old from Charlottesville, was arrested & charged. Conger is a communist activist & writer. pic.twitter.com/jrRaHjhnFL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020

Dexter Superville, 21, was charged w/rioting & possession with intent to deliver crack cocaine. Mekdas Charles, 21, arrested & charged w/tresspassing. @RichmondPolice say the violence at the Richmond, Va. antifa/BLM riot was instigated by "white supremacists." pic.twitter.com/BSk3OmhzIg — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 28, 2020

.@RichmondPolice, can you clarify what you meant when you said those at the riots over the weekend are white supremacists pretending to be BLM? Based on people you arrested, the known political views are extreme far-left, e.g., communist activist @socialistdogmom. #antifa pic.twitter.com/FSlRQG5IMG — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2020

Incredible. @OregonGovBrown & @tedwheeler let Portland city councilwoman @JoAnnPDX spread reckless disinformation in a presser today. Without evidence, she asserted that white nationalists & white supremacists infiltrated peaceful protesters to riot & loot downtown. pic.twitter.com/mIl5v6ljS9 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 1, 2020

.@JoAnnPDX, who were the white nationalists and white supremacists who looted the mall? Point them out in this video. pic.twitter.com/jPDSsyxzJm — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 1, 2020

Clyburn also defended his decision to endorse former Vice President Joe Biden, after a caller noted that Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) had actually participated in the civil rights movement, as had the late Rep. John Lewis (D-GA).

“I think the first 30 years of John Lewis was wonderful, and then I think he sold his soul, just like you did, because you endorsed Joe Biden, who isn’t even fit to walk in Bernie Sanders’ shadow for his fighting for equality and rights,” the caller said.

“I do not compare Joe Biden to the Almighty. I compare him to the alternative. And the alternative today is Donald Trump.”

